Templeton Global Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $75,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,154,168 shares of company stock worth $11,997,535 in the last ninety days. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.