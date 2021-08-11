Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TME has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,359,746. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,167 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,996,000 after buying an additional 3,880,520 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,880,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.0% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,162,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 61.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,627,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,768,000 after buying an additional 4,040,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.