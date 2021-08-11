Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock Holdings Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $107,008,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,625,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 2,266.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 705,014 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 201.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 999,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,526,000 after purchasing an additional 668,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 545,369 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 513.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

