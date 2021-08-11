Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Teradata’s Q2 performance benefitted from momentum in recurring revenues. Its efforts to expand cloud-based features of Vantage is a key catalyst. The solution is available across top public cloud vendors like Google Cloud, AWS and Azure. Teradata generates significant revenues from sectors like financial services, government and healthcare, which remain stable despite the pandemic. This provides an impetus to Teradata’s top line. Completion of its transition to a subscription-based business model is expected to boost recurring revenues. Teradata expects recurring revenues to grow in high-single-digit to low-double-digit range year over year. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date. Decline in consulting revenues along with intensifying competition in the analytic data solutions market remain persistent concerns.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Teradata stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.08. 18,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,182. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 510.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 132.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,106 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 18.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,702,000 after buying an additional 445,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Teradata by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,792,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,008,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 20.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,825,000 after purchasing an additional 269,507 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

