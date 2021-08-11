Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Cut by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $578,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Tesla by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.9% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $707.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,741,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,950,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $653.14. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $579.72.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

