Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Shares Up 5%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.56 and last traded at $36.30. 8,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 548,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.
TGH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Textainer Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Textainer Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.
About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
