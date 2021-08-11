Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Shares Up 5%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.56 and last traded at $36.30. 8,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 548,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

TGH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Textainer Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Textainer Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

