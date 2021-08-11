Textron (NYSE:TXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.80

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.80 and last traded at $72.70, with a volume of 19803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Get Textron alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.24.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 412.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,103 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at $77,351,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Textron by 8.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after acquiring an additional 545,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Textron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after acquiring an additional 392,435 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.