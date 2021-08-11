The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SKIN. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The Beauty Health stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. 225,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,115. The Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

