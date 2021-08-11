The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $525,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $238.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,038,216. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.77. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $139.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

