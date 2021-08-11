The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$543 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.43 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

GEO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. 11,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898,674. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $942.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

