The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) to Sell

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of COHU stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 296,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,139. Cohu has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. Research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,320.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,500. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cohu by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.