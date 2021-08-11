The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Position Lifted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,005,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,873,000 after buying an additional 625,889 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,115,000 after buying an additional 588,807 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 890,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,840,000 after buying an additional 273,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,242,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,777,000 after buying an additional 242,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

HAIN stock opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 103.68 and a beta of 0.78.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

