The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Announces Earnings Results

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.

The ONE Group Hospitality stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. 640,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,186. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $373.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37.

In other news, CFO Tyler Loy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Segal sold 9,303 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $106,240.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,057.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,686 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

