The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Financial Survey

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Pennant Group and Italk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Italk 0 0 4 0 3.00

The Pennant Group currently has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 66.94%. Italk has a consensus target price of $9.93, suggesting a potential upside of 105.91%. Given Italk’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Italk is more favorable than The Pennant Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Italk shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and Italk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 3.39% 22.72% 4.34% Italk N/A -337.48% -4.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Pennant Group and Italk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $390.95 million 2.23 $15.74 million $0.77 39.94 Italk N/A N/A -$27.24 million N/A N/A

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Italk.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Italk on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc. provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers. It also sells cellular mobile products to wireless resellers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Sopac Cellular Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to iTalk, Inc. in December 2012. iTalk Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

