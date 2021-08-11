The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues Earnings Results

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. The Pennant Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.890-$0.990 EPS.
The Pennant Group stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 2.63. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th.
The Pennant Group Company Profile
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
