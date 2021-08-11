The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues Earnings Results

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. The Pennant Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.890-$0.990 EPS.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 2.63. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,135.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

