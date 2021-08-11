The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) Announces GBX 1.69 Dividend

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TRIG stock opened at GBX 133 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.16. The company has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 22.37. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of GBX 118.80 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 140.60 ($1.84).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

