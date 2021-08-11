The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.000-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.84 billion.

SMG opened at $159.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.51.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.56.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

