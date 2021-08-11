The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

SHYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $41.98 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,045.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,400. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Shyft Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in The Shyft Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

