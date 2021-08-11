The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Truist

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price boosted by Truist from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.99.

TTD stock opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 180.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

