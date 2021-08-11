The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Truist

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price boosted by Truist from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.99.
TTD stock opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 180.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.
In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
