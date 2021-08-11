Theodore Blegen Sells 1,474 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $676,742.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total value of $726,114.69.

On Thursday, May 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $626,010.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49.

Shares of MPWR traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $459.23. The stock had a trading volume of 186,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,926. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.62 and a 12 month high of $470.74. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 109.60, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after acquiring an additional 319,483 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 354,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,169 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.11.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.