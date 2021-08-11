TheStreet Downgrades Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) to D+

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of QUOT opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $746.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $55,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,580 shares of company stock worth $480,634. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 13.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 5.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

