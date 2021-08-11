Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $1,246,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,527,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,729,210.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,229,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,218,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,213,400.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $1,223,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $1,257,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $1,277,800.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,304,400.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $1,268,200.00.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.24. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after buying an additional 1,064,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,219,000 after buying an additional 268,094 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,093,000 after purchasing an additional 375,935 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,746,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,820,000 after purchasing an additional 134,023 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 944,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

