thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.52. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 65.72%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on thyssenkrupp (TKAMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.