TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives $150.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of TMXXF remained flat at $$112.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $116.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.42.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.