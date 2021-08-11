Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $107.09

Shares of Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.09 and traded as low as $105.58. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $105.83, with a volume of 45,033 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

