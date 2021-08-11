Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) PT Lowered to $2.00

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 157.73% from the stock’s current price.

TNXP stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $255.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.29. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3,017.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,454,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after buying an additional 8,183,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,602,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,887 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 676,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 244,258 shares in the last quarter. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

