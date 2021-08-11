Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) PT Lowered to $2.00

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 157.73% from the stock’s current price.
TNXP stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $255.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.29. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.12.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.