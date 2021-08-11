Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Receives $20.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.71.

TPZEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Topaz Energy stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

