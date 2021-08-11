TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $210.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.78.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after acquiring an additional 102,104 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,665,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLD opened at $220.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.79. TopBuild has a one year low of $141.14 and a one year high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

