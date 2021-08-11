Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of NYSE TYG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,246. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $31.11.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

