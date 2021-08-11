TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGCU) Trading 0.1% Higher

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGCU)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 20,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TradeUP Global stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGCU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

