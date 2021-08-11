TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%.

TAC traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 261,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. TransAlta has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -34.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

