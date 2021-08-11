Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Translate Bio posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 226.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after buying an additional 1,403,772 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter worth $18,964,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 35.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 960,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Translate Bio by 62.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after buying an additional 610,590 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at $9,843,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBIO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,124,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.