Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Down to $3.46

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.33. Transocean shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 43,272 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on RIG shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 3.67.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. Transocean’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saint Victor Diane De acquired 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Perestroika bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,800 over the last three months. 12.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 145.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $150,003,000 after buying an additional 19,639,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $18,448,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,277,000 after buying an additional 6,249,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 180.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,847,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after buying an additional 3,763,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth $7,864,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

