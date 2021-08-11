Treat DAO Price Reaches $1.28 on Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00002738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $17,101.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00046921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00152411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00155189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.21 or 1.00043217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.61 or 0.00859961 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

