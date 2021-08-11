Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $42.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.08.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

