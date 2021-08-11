Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.00. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$14.95, with a volume of 623,830 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 target price (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.94.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.2308283 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders sold 196,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,772 in the last ninety days.

About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

