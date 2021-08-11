Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.00. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$14.95, with a volume of 623,830 shares.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 target price (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.94.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30.
In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders sold 196,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,772 in the last ninety days.
About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
