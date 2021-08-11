TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

TRIP stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.38.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. Analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TripAdvisor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $469,170,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 341.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,189 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 86,012 shares in the last quarter. 6elm Capital LP bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $22,126,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $23,202,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

