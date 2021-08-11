Tritax EuroBox plc (EBOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) announced a dividend on Monday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON EBOX opened at GBX 120.64 ($1.58) on Wednesday. Tritax EuroBox has a 52 week low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.59). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113.27.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

