Truist Lowers Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $160.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price cut by Truist from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AXSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $118.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

AXSM stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.51. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $22,397,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.