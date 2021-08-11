Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Shares of AMN opened at $105.00 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,321,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,805,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,993,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after buying an additional 375,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,919,000 after buying an additional 225,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $712,668.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,791 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

