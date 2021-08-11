Truist Securities Increases Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $54.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of TRGP opened at $44.40 on Monday. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 3.08.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 173,835 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after purchasing an additional 167,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

