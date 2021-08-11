Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 54 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 71.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 108,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 236.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,801 shares of company stock worth $19,303,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $567.11 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $570.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $528.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

