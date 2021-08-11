Trust Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,241 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,372,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 341,876 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,670,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIG stock opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

