Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 653,442 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 581.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,653,000 after purchasing an additional 554,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in McKesson by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 28.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.16, for a total transaction of $306,772.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $195.07 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.