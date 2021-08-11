TrustVerse Price Hits $0.0158 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. TrustVerse has a market cap of $8.06 million and $370,460.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00057985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00016117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.78 or 0.00904365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00112252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00044160 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

