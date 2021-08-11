Tsfg LLC Invests $39,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Tsfg LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,094.13.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total transaction of $2,791,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $41,652,425. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $663.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $918.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.75. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $653.57 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

