TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Get TUI alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of TUI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. TUI has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $2.50.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.53. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.86.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TUI (TUIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.