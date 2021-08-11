Twilio (TWLO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/4/2021 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twilio’s profitability is likely to remain under pressure in the near-term due to increased spending and investment toward enhancing product portfolio and expanding across newer markets. Furthermore, we expect its elevated investment toward enhancing sales capabilities to gain enterprise customers and grab larger market share to weigh on its bottom-line results in the near-term. Moreover, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, R&D, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line. Nonetheless, Twilio’s top-line results are benefiting from accelerated digital transformation by companies amid the pandemic-led remote working and online learnings wave.”

7/30/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $430.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $415.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $430.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $415.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $424.00 to $445.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Twilio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $394.98 price target on the stock, up previously from $385.00.

7/26/2021 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from accelerated digital transformation by companies amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working and online learnings wave. SendGrid acquisition and growing adoption of Twilio Flex are also tailwinds. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, research & development, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line.”

7/12/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $440.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $410.00 to $424.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock.

TWLO stock traded down $9.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.94. The stock had a trading volume of 53,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,013. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 10.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.90.

Get Twilio Inc alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $1,339,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total transaction of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,480,001. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.