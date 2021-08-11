U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $111.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,809 shares of company stock worth $447,960 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after buying an additional 87,462 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

