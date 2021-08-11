UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.64

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of UKCM stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 80.80 ($1.06). The company had a trading volume of 299,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,752. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. UK Commercial Property REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.70 ($1.11).

UKCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

